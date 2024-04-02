The First Slam Dunk Blu-ray Announced

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The First Slam Dunk didn't just bring back the classic sports anime franchise, but it also pulled in a staggering $279 million USD worldwide. In Japan alone, the film brought in around $112 million USD, proving how many anime fans were missing the story by Takehiko Inoue. If you missed the blockbuster anime in theaters, worry not, as The First Slam Dunk is hitting Blu-Ray this summer.

For those unfamiliar with the story of Slam Dunk, it first arrived as a manga in 1990 from creator Takehiko Inoue, who also was responsible for other critically acclaimed manga such as Vagabond and Real. Thanks to the popularity of the manga, the franchise received an anime series that ran for over one hundred episodes and would go on to receive several feature-length film in the 1990s. The First Slam Dunk marks the return of the franchise after decades out of the public eye, but it's clear that anime fans didn't forget the sports anime that many consider to be one of the best examples of the genre.

The First Slam Dunk Blu-Ray Details

The First Slam Dunk will arrive on Blu-Ray on June 25th this summer. The Blu-Ray is set to not just include the film, but will also have original trailers for the film, an interview with the director, a featurette focusing on the English Dub, and commentary of the film with the English Dub Team. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon now.

THE FIRST SLAM DUNK from Takehiko Inoue

On Blu-ray June 25



If you want to learn more about The First Slam Dunk, here's how GKIDS describes the successful sports anime movie, "Shohoku's "speedster" and point guard, Ryota Miyagi, always plays with brains and lightning speed, running circles around his opponents while feigning composure. Born and raised in Okinawa, Ryota had a brother who was three years older. Following in the footsteps of his older brother, who was a famous local player from a young age, Ryota also became addicted to basketball. In his second year of high school, Ryota plays with the Shohoku High School basketball team along with Sakuragi, Rukawa, Akagi, and Mitsui as they take the stage at the Inter-High School National Championship. And now, they are on the brink of challenging the reigning champions, Sannoh Kogyo High School."

