The First Slam Dunk Reveals English Dub Trailer and Cast

The First Slam Dunk took over the world with the Slam Dunk series' big comeback last year, and now the movie has revealed an English dub trailer and the cast ahead of The First Slam Dunk's upcoming premiere in North America! Slam Dunk series creator Takehiko Inoue returned to the series after quite a few years with a new story bringing the original series to life in a whole new way. The First Slam Dunk has had a lot of overseas success to this point, but soon fans across the United States and Canada will get their chance to see it all in action.

Celebrating The First Slam Dunk's upcoming premiere in the United States and Canada on July 28th with both English subtitled and dubbed screenings planned for its debut, GKIDS has released the first English dub trailer for the upcoming Slam Dunk movie along with detailing the voice cast behind the dub version as well. You can check out the new English dub trailer for The First Slam Dunk below along with a breakdown of the voice cast behind it all:

The First Slam Dunk English Dub Cast Revealed

Paul Castro Jr. as Ryota Miyagi

Jonah Scott as Hisashi Mitsui

Aleks Le as Kaede Rukawa

Ben Balmaceda as Hanamichi Sakuragi

Aaron Goodson as Takenori Akagi

Zeno Robinson as Kiminobu Kogure

Kelsey Jaffer as Ayako

Mike Pollock as Mitsuyoshi Anzai

Adam McArthur as Sota Miyagi

Alicyn Packard as Kaoru Miyagi

Written and directed by the original creator behind the Slam Dunk manga, Takehiko Inoue, for Toei Animation and DandeLion Animation, GKIDS begins to tease The First Slam Dunk as such, "Shohoku's 'speedster' and point guard, Ryota Miyagi, always plays with brains and lightning speed, running circles around his opponents while feigning composure. Born and raised in Okinawa, Ryota had a brother who was three years older."

The synopsis continues with, "Following in the footsteps of his older brother, who was a famous local player from a young age, Ryota also became addicted to basketball. In his second year of high school, Ryota plays with the Shohoku High School basketball team along with Sakuragi, Rukawa, Akagi, and Mitsui as they take the stage at the Inter-High School National Championship. And now, they are on the brink of challenging the reigning champions, Sannoh Kogyo High School."

How do you feel about the English dub teaser for The First Slam Dunk? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!