The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy Spiritual Successor, Billy Ends The World, is in The Works

In Cartoon Network’s history, there has never quite been another series like The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy. Focusing on two kids who are hanging around with the Grim Reaper himself, the series ran for six seasons before coming to an end in 2007. Spawning spin-offs and routinely returning for various Cartoon Network events and tie-ins, the series hasn’t hinted at a revival recently despite other franchises like King of the Hill and Futurama seeing success via streaming comebacks. Luckily, the creator of the animated franchise has a new project in the works that might not be what you think.

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For those who might not know, the “Billy” in Billy Ends The World is not the same Billy from The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy. In fact, it’s a completely different character in a totally unique world from the Cartoon Network classic. First premiering as a WebTOON, the comic strip introduces the titular character as he works with his friends at “Sorta Stupid Studio.” In a wild twist, Grim creator Maxwell Atoms is working with the creators of the WebTOON to make an animated adaptation of the comic strip, as the animator simply cannot escape working on series that involve a Billy.

A Billy of a Different Name

Warner Bros

Maxwell Atoms might be best known for Billy & Mandy, but the animator wasn’t satisfied with simply bringing to life the story of the two kids who would routinely experience wild, supernatural events. The series spawned the likes Evil Con Carne and Underfist: Halloween Bash, two projects that spun out of the Cartoon Network favorite. While Atoms hasn’t confirmed that he plans on bringing these animated figures back to life, he has expressed interest in doing so in the past, while the projects have found their way back to the small screen. Tubi recently acquired quite a few Cartoon Network shows, including The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, as the free streaming service has been picking up many shows that once called HBO Max home.

Atoms has also remained quite active online, offering fresh content on his YouTube channel on a regular release schedule. One of Maxwell’s biggest series is “Billy & Mandy Vs. The Entertainment Industry,” wherein the animator would share behind-the-scenes looks at his time in the industry. In 2024, the Cartoon Network animator confirmed that he is still hoping to bring back his beloved trio. Specifically, Atoms confirmed that Cartoon Network is currently “sitting on” a proposed revival series, though the Warner Bros cable channel hasn’t released word that it plans on resurrecting the characters.

What do you think of Maxwell Atoms taking a crack at a brand new Billy? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Cartoon Base