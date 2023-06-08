A Billy and Mandy Documentary Could be on The Way

Cartoon Network helped to make a name for itself with several original programs that were released in its history. With the arrival of Adult Swim, the channel has been able to capture new audiences with surreal comedy series and anime adaptations. As Cartoon Network moves forward, the creator of one of the channel's biggest originals, The Grim Adventures of Billy And Mandy, is hoping to create a new documentary that "gets the gang back together".

The Grim Adventures of Billy And Mandy first hit the airwaves in 2001 and ran for six years before the animated series came to a close. Following the end of the television show, the franchise received a new movie focusing on its side characters in Underfist: Halloween Bash. While new episodes for the series are far from confirmed by Cartoon Network, Adult Swim recently released some good news for fans looking to revisit the original series. Thanks to expanding its time slots, Adult Swim will be re-airing the series as a part of its upcoming block, "Checkered Past". The new banner will also include series such as Courage The Cowardly Dog, Dexter's Laboratory, and Ed, Edd, n' Eddy to name a few.

Billy And Mandy Comeback

The creator of the series, Maxwell Atoms, took to his official blog to state that he is hoping to create a new documentary chronicling the creation of The Grim Adventures of Billy And Mandy, "Maybe I'm just looking for a cheap excuse for a party, but I think I'm going to start off with a "Billy & Mandy Reunion". As I'm imagining it, it's part documentary and part Bravo reunion special. But probably with less punching and swearing. From the unusual pitch to the moment it was voted into existence by the fans, through multiple cancellations and resurrections, all the way to its final meeting with the reaper, Billy & Mandy has had a journey unique in the animation world. My goal is to get the whole gang back together and talk about how the sausage is and was made."

Earlier this year, Atoms confirmed that not only was he hoping to create new installments for the Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy, but that Cartoon Network is in fact "sitting on" a new project involving the characters. Here's how Atoms broke it down, "Right now, CN is sitting on a project I came up with to introduce new audiences to Billy & Mandy. That could (through time and a circuitous route) see me getting back to [Billy & Mandy: Destroy Us All], but the industry as a whole is in a pretty dark place right now. We'll see what this year brings and where Time-Warner-Discovery-Comcast-Plus ends up. This wouldn't be the first time Billy & Mandy have crawled back from the grave."

Via Maxwell Atoms