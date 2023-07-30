Best Cartoon Network Classics to Watch Right Now

Cartoon Network has a lot of classic shows that are coming back in a big way, so here are some of the best to check out right now!

Cartoon Network's classic shows will be making their big comeback with a new block coming to Adult Swim later this Summer, so now's the best time to go back and check out some of these huge classics that are now streaming online! Cartoon Network Studios is going through some big changes this year as the studio building shuts down this Summer, but it's far from the end of the brand as there are still plenty of new projects coming through the pipeline. That's on top of the classic library of shows that are now more popular than ever before.

Adult Swim will be launching a special new block called "Checkered Past" later this August that will feature some classics from Cartoon Network's library, but why wait when you can start checking out some of the biggest classics right now. Many of them are available for streaming, so now's the time to check out some of the biggest Cartoon Network shows to ever hit.

Best Cartoon Network Classics to Watch in 2023

(Photo: Cartoon Network)

The Powerpuff Girls

Info: "The Powerpuff Girls centers on three sugar-coated superheroes, whose missions in life alternate between going to school, fighting crime, winning at hopscotch and saving the world before bedtime. The girls are frequently called upon by the town's childlike and naive mayor to help fight nearby criminals using their powers."

Review: With a second major reboot (with the original creator in tow) now in the works, it's time to go back and see why this is still one of the most notable action animated series to ever come from Cartoon Network. Tons of goofs, big and bloody fights, and all sorts of cute fun, you should check out The Powerpuff Girls when possible.

With a second major reboot (with the original creator in tow) now in the works, it's time to go back and see why this is still one of the most notable action animated series to ever come from Cartoon Network. Tons of goofs, big and bloody fights, and all sorts of cute fun, you should check out The Powerpuff Girls when possible. Where to Watch: You can now stream The Powerpuff Girls on Hulu, Netflix, and Max.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery)

Ed, Edd n Eddy

Info: "Ed, Edd n Eddy tells the story of three best friends, who band together to tackle life's most daunting challenge. Though they have the same first name and live on the same cul-de-sac in the suburbs, the three youths have very different personalities."

Review: Ed, Edd n Eddy is a cartoon unlike any other. Not only is it a series notable for breaking its own boundary and having the three Eds figure out that they're in a cartoon in the first place, but it openly talks about more hilarious subjects such as scamming, trickery, and much more. It's just a fun cul de sac full of adventures with three very hilarious boys.

Ed, Edd n Eddy is a cartoon unlike any other. Not only is it a series notable for breaking its own boundary and having the three Eds figure out that they're in a cartoon in the first place, but it openly talks about more hilarious subjects such as scamming, trickery, and much more. It's just a fun cul de sac full of adventures with three very hilarious boys. Where to Watch: You can now stream Ed, Edd n Eddy on Amazon Prime Video and Max.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery)

Dexter's Laboratory

Info: "For Dexter, every day is an experiment in mayhem. But a true hero always masterminds his way out of trouble! This season he concocts a plan to give Dee Dee a better brain, she turns him from a quiet creator to a mad destroyer, and Mandark tries to win Dee Dee's love while plotting to take over Dexter's beloved lab. Just a day in the life of a not so average third grade grader!"

Review: Dexter's Laboratory is also one of those Cartoon Network shows that you can't help but think of when mentioning the network overall. It's got such a prestige that series creator Genndy Tartakovsky is still making new animated hits with Cartoon Network to this day. Tons of fun references, plenty of cool action, and just packed with jokes in every episode.

Dexter's Laboratory is also one of those Cartoon Network shows that you can't help but think of when mentioning the network overall. It's got such a prestige that series creator Genndy Tartakovsky is still making new animated hits with Cartoon Network to this day. Tons of fun references, plenty of cool action, and just packed with jokes in every episode. Where to Watch: You can now stream Dexter's Laboratory on Amazon Prime Video.

Courage the Cowardly Dog

Info: "Courage the Cowardly Dog follows a frightened, pink beagle dog that lives with a married elderly pair of farmers in the Middle of Nowhere. The trio is thrown into bizarre misadventures, often involving the paranormal and supernatural.

Review: Courage the Cowardly Dog was a certain generation's first introduction to the world of horror as it blended its cartoonish humor and wacky situations with the paranormal to create an experience unlike any other. It's in fact held up very well to this day as there has still yet to be another Cartoon Network show that's creeped out fans on this level since.

Courage the Cowardly Dog was a certain generation's first introduction to the world of horror as it blended its cartoonish humor and wacky situations with the paranormal to create an experience unlike any other. It's in fact held up very well to this day as there has still yet to be another Cartoon Network show that's creeped out fans on this level since. Where to Watch: You can now find Courage the Cowardly Dog streaming on Max.

(Photo: Cartoon Network Studios)

The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy

Info: "The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy is about two young kids, happy-go-lucky Billy and cynical, deapan Mandy, who became best friends with the Grim Reaper after winning an otherworldly limbo contest against the messenger of Death."

Review: Speaking of spooky, The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy takes this to a whole new level. But rather than use its creepier elements to provide genuine scares, this show instead finds the goofier side of each of its elements to tell wacky jokes and play out even wackier situations. It's got such a wild dynamic with its main trio that fans of any Cartoon Network classic should check them out in action.

Speaking of spooky, The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy takes this to a whole new level. But rather than use its creepier elements to provide genuine scares, this show instead finds the goofier side of each of its elements to tell wacky jokes and play out even wackier situations. It's got such a wild dynamic with its main trio that fans of any Cartoon Network classic should check them out in action. Where to Watch: You can now find The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy streaming on Max.

Which are some of your favorite Cartoon Network classics to revisit to this day? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!