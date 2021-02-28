The Irregular at Magic High Orders Anime for Reminiscence Arc

✖

The Irregular at Magic High promises to hit up fans with new content before long. Over in Japan, the big update was shared by Aniplex as the studio touched upon its hit magical series. As it turns out, a new anime has been ordered for the franchise, and the project plans to adapt the Reminiscence arc.

At this point, there is no set format fo the anime, so fans could be treated to a movie or a TV show. A name was made public, however, so the anime will be called The Magic at Irregular High School: Reminiscence Arc. A short teaser was shared in light of the announcement, so you can check out the clip below!

If you are not familiar with this arc, you should know it takes place in the novels' eighth installment. Tsutomu Satou and Kana Ishida oversaw the arc just like the ones that came before. You can read the arc's official description below as Yen Press has published the volume in English for overseas fans.

"Looking at Miyuki and Tatsuya now, it might be hard to imagine them as anything other than loving siblings. But it wasn't always this way... Three years ago, Miyuki was always uncomfortable around her older brother. The rest of their family treated him no better than a lowly servant, even though he was the perfect Guardian, watching over Miyuki while she lived a normal middle school life. But what really bothered her was that he never showed any emotions or thoughts of his own. However, when danger comes calling during a fateful trip to Okinawa, their relationship as brother and sister will change forever."

For anyone wanting to catch up The Irregular at Magic High, you have a bit of ground to cover. The series first hit television in 2014 before its second season was adapted last October. Two other shows have joined the franchise on-screen with one having debuted in 2017 while the other is set for a 2021 launch.

What do you make of this new report? Are you hyped for this magical new series...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT - ANN