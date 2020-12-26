The Irregular at Magic High School Announces New Spin-Off Anime

✖

The Irregular at Magic High School has announced a new spin-off anime is in the works! The much anticipated second season of the series came to an end with its thirteenth episode exploring the Visitor arc of Tsutomu Satou's original light novel series, but while fans were hoping a third season would be announced there was an even more surprising project confirmed to be in the works. Currently scheduled for a release some time in 2021 as part of the celebration of the franchise's tenth anniversary, the spin-off series The Honor Student at Magic High School will be getting an official anime next.

Following the airing of the final episode of The Irregular at Magic High School's second season in Japan, the official Twitter account for the franchise debuted a new promo announcing that Yu Mori's spin-off manga, The Honor Student at Magic High School would be getting its official anime due next:

There's much about the new spin-off anime project that's still shrouded in mystery at this point, but the spin-off instead focuses more on Miyuki Shiba's point of view on the events of the series rather than her brother Tatsuya, who gets the main focus. The series also revealed its first key visual for the new spin-off anime that shows a much different kind of character design for Miyuki:

Are you excited to see The Irregular at Magic High School continue with a new spin-off? What did you think of the second season? Excited to see The Honor Student at Magic High School when it makes its anime debut next year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!