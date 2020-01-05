The Irregular at Magic High School Season 2 Reveals Release Window

With as prevalent as anime has been in general pop culture over the last few years, this has provided many opportunities for several franchises that brought out their first efforts to screens years before this boom to come back and join in on the fruits of this popularity with new entries. This includes The Irregular at Magic High School, which is finally returning for an official second season six years after the end of its first season. But with as long of a wait for more episodes as this one, just how long into 2020 will we have to wait for Season 2?

Luckily, it’s not going to be that tough of a wait as the official Twitter account for The Irregular at Magic High School Season 2 — dubbed the Visitor Arc — has confirmed that it will premiere at a currently unconfirmed date in July as part of the Summer 2020 anime season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc will be adapting the story from volumes 9-11 of the original light novel series. Risako Yoshida will be returning to direct the new season for 8-Bit, Kana Ishida will return to serve as character designer, and Taku Iwasaki will be returning to compose the music for the new season. The second season will also feature a returning cast including Yuichi Nakamura as Tatsuya Shiba, Saori Hayami as Miyuki Shiba, Yoko Hikasa as Angelina Kudo Shields.

Originally conceived as a series of web novels for Shosetsuka ni Naro before being published as an official light novel series from Dengeki Bunko in 2011, Tsutomu Sato’s The Irregular at Magic High School follows a pair of siblings enrolled in an elite high school. Hiding their true pasts and abilities, the two must navigate the challenges of this magical school. The series has been adapted into an anime series by Studio Madhouse in 2014 before a film based on an original story released in 2017.

If you wanted to catch up with the series before its second season, you can currently find it streaming on Crunchyroll. They describe the series as such, “Based on the light novel by Tsutomu Sato, The Irregular at Magic High School is set in a world where magic exists but instead of using chants and spells, magic users cast spells with their Casting Assistant Device (CAD). The CAD is infused with the user’s Psions (a substance-less thought particle) that activates the device and constructs the magic ritual.”