The Irregular at Magic High School Sets Season 2 Release Date

The Irregular at Magic High School is one of the many major anime coming back for a new season this year, and it has finally set a new release date for Season 2 this Fall. Season 2 of the series was first announced to be in the works late last year, and had been aiming for a Summer 2020 premiere before being delayed due to the impact on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. When it was delayed, there was no concrete release date set just yet however. But now we know when it will premiere!

According to the newest issue of Media Factory's Monthly Comic Alive magazine, The Irregular at Magic High School Season 2 has been set for an October 3rd release in Japan. Unfortunately, an official English license release has yet to be confirmed as of this writing so there have yet to be any details on its streaming release in other territories.

Not much of this new season has been revealed outside of a short teaser and key visuals, but it has been confirmed that the new season will be tackling the Visitor arc. Adapting Volumes 9-11 of Tsutomu Sato's original light novel series, this new season will be featuring a returning cast and staff from the first season released a few years ago. But now that it's set an October 3rd release, it won't be much longer before we see more!

