The Irregular at Magic High School Season 2 Delayed Due to the Pandemic

When 2020 first began anime fans had quite a lot to look forward to. 2020 was initially poised to be the year of major comebacks for long dormant franchises, but a few months into the year and the situation has dramatically changed. The novel coronavirus pandemic has led to a large number of anime productions and broadcasts being delayed, and while some series like Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- and Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld are planning to debut this Summer instead...maybe that's not going to be likely? Especially because one of the big Summer hits is now being pushed back.

The official website for The Irregular at Magic High School has unfortunately confirmed that Season 2 of the series will be delayed from its initially planned July release window until this October due to the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The October release window does not have a concrete date as of this writing.

There has not been too much shown from the second season of the series, which is one of the most anticipated comebacks following the first season and feature film released between 2014 and 2017, but it has been confirmed to adapt the Visitor arc of Tsutomu Sato's original light novel series. Covering volumes 9-11 of that original series, the cast and staff behind the first season and film have all been confirmed to return for the new season as well. Details behind new characters and scenarios, however, have yet to be revealed.

Does The Irregular at Magic High School's Season 2 delay make your Summer a bummer? Does a Fall release make more sense in these uncertain times? What are you hoping to see from the new season of the series, and what were your thoughts on the first season released years ago? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

