The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Confirms 2022 Debut

✖

The world of video games is no stranger to receiving a number of anime adaptations, with the likes of franchises such as Castlevania, Persona, Valkyrie Chronicles, and of course Pokemon, and it seems as if a new popular franchise will be making its way to the medium with The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel set to get an anime adaptation in 2022. With Funimation co-producing the series that is slated to arrive next year, the story of Erebonian Empire will be told in a brand new way that sees a war burst forth between the nobles and the working class.

In a recent television event celebrating the 40th anniversary of the franchise creator, Nihon Falcom, the upcoming anime adaptation was announced, alongside an announcement that another game will be in the works that will stem from the anime series itself. During the event, UserJoy's Any Liu went into detail about the future of the franchise and how the anime will be arriving next year:

(Photo: Nihon Falcom)

“We hope that everyone, not only the fans that are familiar with the game but also those who are not, can enjoy the new story that has never been told before with unique characters from the ‘Kiseki’ series. Also, we are developing a new game based on the anime storyline, so please look forward to that as well!”

In the world of Japanese Role Playing Games, the lines blur between the medium of video games and anime series, with the advance in technology for both sometimes making it difficult to distinguish between them. With the Legend of Heroes franchise first arriving in the 1980s under the banner of "Dragon Slayer", it has continued under a series of different names since premiering on the Super Famicom and Sega Mega Drive.

Trails of Cold Steel was the latest tale within The Legend of Heroes universe, being introduced in 2013 and recently coming to a close with its fourth installment. Needless to say, expect a resurgence in interest when it comes to the JRPG franchise that has carved a unique niche for itself within the world of video games.

Are you hyped for the arrival of this brand new anime adaptation for the video game series, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel? What is your favorite video game anime adaptation to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Cold Steel.

Via Funimation