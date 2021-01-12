Popular PS4 Exclusive Coming to Nintendo Switch

✖

A popular PS4 exclusive is coming to the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite this April. More specifically, developer Falcom and publisher and NIS America have announced that The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV is finally shedding its PS4 exclusivity and will hit Nintendo Switch on April 9 in both North America and Europe. Meanwhile, a week later on April 16, the game will hit Switch in the Oceania region.

Previously, the aforementioned pair announced that on March 18 the game would come to Nintendo Switch, but only in Japan. And for Japan, this release date still holds. However, the rest of the world will need to wait an additional month to get their hands on the game, at least on Switch and Switch Lite.

Right now, the game is available on the PS4 and the PS4 only. It debuted back in 2018, but only in Japan. Western gamers had to wait until 2020 to get their turn with the RPG. And now the game is coming to Switch, and it's also slated to come to PC sometime later this year.

As for the game itself, it's both part of the Trails series and the larger The Legend of Heroes franchise. Meanwhile, it's the fourth and final entry in the Cold Steel tetralogy. At the moment of publishing, the RPG boasts a very solid 82 over on Metacritic.

"The Erebonian Empire is on the brink of all-out war," reads an official pitch of the game. "Taking place shortly after the ending of Trails of Cold Steel III, the heroes of Class VII find themselves against the full force of the Empire in an attempt to stop its path of total domination. Further, the hero of the Erebonian Civil War and Class VII’s instructor, Rean Schwarzer, has gone missing. Now, the students of Class VII, old and new, must unite with heroes from all over the continent to create the only chance the world has to be spared from total destruction."

