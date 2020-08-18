The Legend of Korra Cosplay Puts the Spotlight on Asami

✖

Avatar: The Last Airbender's sequel series, The Legend of Korra, recently dropped on Netflix and now fans are beginning to re-experience some of the best moments in that sequel. Unsurprisingly, many of those best moments revolve around the central relationship between Korra and Asami Sato, and now one excellent cosplay has put the spotlight on Asami as she deserves. The Legend of Korra set itself apart from its predecessor in many significant ways, but one of the most fruitful had been increasing the amount of better technology available to both the heroes and villains of the series.

This was also a decision that organically brought Asami Sato further into the story. Initially introduced to the sequel series as a romantic interest for Mako, Asami proved to be a vital inclusion as she was instrumental in cementing the new Team Avatar in the sequel series. As the series progressed, Asami continued to be not only one of the most important characters in the series overall but a strong counterbalance to Korra herself...even developing a romantic interest between the two heroines.

Artist duo @carmacosplay (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) offered a reminder of just how important Asami is to The Legend of Korra with an excellent cosplay! Putting the spotlight on the balance between Asami's often collected demeanor and down and dirty mechanical skills, this cosplay is a quick and easy way to ge reacquainted with one of the most crucial characters in the sequel overall! You can check it out below:

Teased throughout the later seasons of the series, the final episode of The Legend of Korra does bright Korra and Asami closer together. There has been some debate over the years as fans wonder whether or not this was truly enough romance for the two of them on screen, but unfortunately it's a relationship that we might never see explored further in animation.

What are some of your favorite Asami moments in the series? Where does she rank among your favorites in the sequel? How did you feel about Korra and Asami's relationship throughout The Legend of Korra? Do you think the finale did enough to confirm their romantic feelings for one another? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

