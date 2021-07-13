Kayaharuka, the Artist Behind The Misfit of Demon King Academy, Has Died

✖

The manga fandom is gathering to mourn the loss of a beloved artist within the community. A new report from Japan has confirmed the manga artist behind The Misfit of Demon King Academy has passed away. Kayaharuka died on July 6th before being put to rest at a private funeral.

The update was shared by Square Enix as the company oversaw the manga's publication. The brand also omitted any cause of death from the announcement. However, fans do know Kayaharuka was dealing with health issues as they were diagnosed with pancreatic cancer as late as 2019.

(Photo: Silver Link)

Of course, pancreatic cancer remains one of the most deadly forms of cancer to date. The combined 5-year survival rate for the disease is 10% with metastasized forms have survival rates as low as 3% on average. According to the American Cancer Society, pancreatic cancer accounts for 3% of all cancers in the United States, and men are slightly more likely to develop this type of cancer than women.

As for Kayaharuka, fans are mourning the artist's death, and it comes not long after they were told The Misfit of Demon King Academy was ending. Square Enix confirmed the manga was being canceled last week on July 7, but by the time the statement went live, the artist had already passed. The press release even included a note from Kayaharuka that posthumously thanked fans for their support and stressed the regret they felt over the manga ending so suddenly. However, the artist also noted they treasured the time they spent working on The Misfit of Demon King Academy.

At this time, there are no plans to reboot the manga. The Misfit of Demon King Academy lives on in its original light novels, and the story was given an anime adaptation last year. A second season is coming to life this year at a yet-released date.

Our thoughts are with Kayaharuka's loved ones at this time. May the artist rest in peace.

HT - ANN