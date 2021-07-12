The Misfit of Demon King Academy Gets Canceled Due to Creator's Health

The Misfit of Demon King Academy has enjoyed a spike in popularity in the wake of its anime's debut, so more fans than ever before have given the manga a go. However, a new report has revealed some upsetting information for those who follow the series. Square Enix has confirmed The Misfit of Demon King Academy is being canceled in light of its creator's current health crisis.

The update was shared on Twitter by Square Enix's official account. It was there the publisher told fans The Misfit of Demon King Academy is being axed as its creator is undergoing cancer treatment.

If you have checked out the report, you will see that Kayaharuka posted a brief note for fans addressing the cancellation. It was there the author said they learned about their diagnosis in Fall 2019, and they have been receiving treatment for pancreatic cancer since. Kayaharuka went on to say they regret having to end The Misfit at Demon King Academy so suddenly, but they treasure their work on the manga very much.

For those who are not familiar with The Misfit of Demon King Academy, you can catch up whenever you would like. Square Enix began publishing the manga in July 2018, and it is handling the manga's English publication as well. Last summer, the story blew up in popularity when its anime debuted, and there is more left to come. A second season of The Misfit of Demon King Academy has already been announced. So if you want more info on the story, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Despite their appetite for destruction, even demon kings tire of all the blood and chaos sometimes! When Anoth reincarnates in the hopes of a more peaceful life, he ends up going to school with his descendants in his old castle 2,000 years later. But with magic on its last legs in this era, no one is able to assess Anoth's true power!"

Our thoughts are with Kayaharuka's loved ones during this difficult time. We wish them all the best during and after treatment!

HT - ANN