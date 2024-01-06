The Pokemon Company Makes Big Donation Following Japan Earthquake

Japan recently suffered a catastrophic earthquake on New Year's Day, with the quake itself reaching a magnitude of 7.6 on the richer scale. The death toll at present is over one hundred civilians and tens of thousands of citizens have been affected by the devastation caused by the event. In a recent announcement, The Pokemon Company announced that it will be making a sizeable donation for the relief effort.

The Pokemon Company is donating an amount of $50 Million Yen, which is close to $350,000 USD, to the Japanese Red Cross Society and other organizations in an effort to help those affected by the natural disaster. In 2011, the company formed the "Pokemon With You" Foundation which aids in helping children following earthquakes and other disasters. With the donation, The Pokemon Company released a statement when it came to its efforts to aid victims of the quake.

The Pokemon Company Official Statement

Here's what The Pokemon Company officially had to say about the donation to help ease the suffering caused by the recent earthquake in Japan, "We would like to express our deepest sympathies to those affected by the 2020 Noto Peninsula Earthquake that occurred on January 1, 2024. The Pokémon Company has decided to donate 50 million yen to the Japanese Red Cross Society and donations to support organizations in order to help those affected by the disaster and to help restore the affected areas. Additionally, through the Pokémon With You Foundation, we will continue to carry out activities to help children affected by the disaster regain their smiles. We sincerely pray for the earliest possible recovery and reconstruction of the disaster-stricken areas."

The Pokemon Company first formed in 1998, seeing some serious success thanks in part to the anime franchise taking over the world across multiple mediums. With the franchise continuing to release new games and releasing anime episodes on a regular basis, it doesn't seem as if the pocket monsters are going anywhere any time soon. 2023 was a big year for the franchise, with Ash Ketchum leaving the television series as its star, so 2024 will have a high bar to clear if it wants to hit the same heights.

If you too would like to donate to aid the relief efforts alongside The Pokemon Company, you can click on the Japan Red Cross Society's website here.