Japan Earthquakes Destroy a Popular Manga Museum

As the new year began, tragedy unfolded in Japan as the nation was rocked by earthquakes. The event impacted a number of prefectures, and now, reports are coming in that a popular manga museum was sadly destroyed following the earthquakes. The Go Nagai Wonderland Museum in Wajima City caught fire in the aftermath of the quakes which hit the Ishikawa Prefecture two days ago.

Thanks to the Asahi Shimbun, photos of the burnt museum were made public as Kazushige Kobayashi spotted the carnage on scene. The photographer was doing coverage in Wajima City following the quakes when they noticed the museum had been burned down. Of course, a number of fires sprouted in the wake of Japan's latest quakes as gas lines and infrastructures were rattled.

Unfortunately, the "Go Nagai Wonderland" Museum seems to have been completely destroyed by the fire.

It opened in 2009 in Wajima city, the hometown of Go Nagai.https://t.co/rEEBrhMUOJ https://t.co/tpSYrsJ85k pic.twitter.com/yziynS0qil — Catsuka (@catsuka) January 3, 2024

Not long ago, Go Nagai's studio Dynamic Production commented on the photo. In a statement, the company said its focus is on the citizens of Wajima City and their safety. As such, Dynamic Production has not contacted officials about the report so authorities can serve people in need. As the week moves forward, Nagai's studio says it will release more info once it can contact officials in the area.

Of course, Wajima City is one of the many areas hit hard by the Japan earthquakes, and it holds a special place for fans of Go Nagai. The artist calls the city home, and Wajima City began planning a museum for Nagai in 2005. The place opened in 2009, and it features plenty of original artwork by Nagai for series like Mazinger Z, Cutey Honey, Devilman, and more.

As for ongoing disaster efforts in Japan, the country is in full mobilization. On New Year's Day, several earthquakes rocked Japan including a 7.6 magnitude quake on its western coast. At this time, at least 60 people have been confirmed dead due to the quakes with many more injured.