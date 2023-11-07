The Powerpuff Girls Kickstarts 25th-Anniversary Livestream

The Powerpuff Girls is now celebrating its 25th Anniversary, and Cartoon Network is going all out for the classic animated series with a special livestream highlighting the series' biggest episodes! The Powerpuff Girls is one of the milestone original projects released across Cartoon Network's long history as it helped to usher in a whole new wave of originals that would go on to inspire other cartoons in the years since. First hitting the air on Cartoon Network back in 1998, it's now the time to celebrate just how far the classic series has come as it commemorates this milestone anniversary.

The Powerpuff Girls first premiered on Cartoon Network (not counting its original pilot seen in World Premiere Toons back in 1995) in 1998, and it made its debut as a "Cartoon Cartoon" on November 18th in the United States. To help celebrate how far the franchise has come since that first premiere, Cartoon Network has launched a special livestream on YouTube that's airing some of the most memorable episodes from the classic series that fans loved. Check out the announcement below as it came with some new The Powerpuff Girls art:

What Is The Powerpuff Girls?

The Powerpuff Girls first premiered on Cartoon Network on November 18, 1998, and the original incarnation of the series ran for six seasons, three special episodes, The Powerpuff Girls Movie, a special episode for the 10th Anniversary bringing back the original cast, and more. The Powerpuff Girls even came back with a reboot series in 2016 that ran for three seasons of its own, and is even coming back with another new reboot with original creator Craig McCracken returning to work on the new series (that currently does not have a release window as of the time of this writing).

If you wanted to jump into The Powerpuff Girls for the first time now that it's celebrating this milestone anniversary, you can check out this livestream or find more episodes now streaming with Netflix and Max. They tease it as such, "The Powerpuff Girls are three superheroes, who alternate between going to school, fighting crime, winning at hopscotch and saving the world before bedtime. The girls are called by the town's mayor to help fight using their powers."

