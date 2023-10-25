Yes, The Powerpuff Girls Could Take Omni Man In a Fight

Invincible is slated to return for its second season early next month on November 3rd, with Mark Grayson struggling with the events of the first season. Thanks to Omni-Man revealing his true colors as an agent of the Viltrumite race, the world is a very different place in the animated series. While Nolan Grayson has been a force to be reckoned with when it comes to heroes and villains alike in the universe that started as an Image Comics comic book, it seems that quite a few fans believe that the Powerpuff Girls would take him to school.

The Powerpuff Girls have had a long history on Cartoon Network, first premiering on the cable network in 1998. With Bubbles, Buttercup, and Blossom reeling in over one hundred episodes as part of their original animated series, their story was rebooted in a 2016 animated series. For a short time, the trio was set to receive their own live-action series that saw the three superheroes as full-blown adults, though the plans to release the show eventually fizzled. While no new animated projects are in the works, a new comic book is in the works that will once again see the Powerpuff Girls protect Townsville thanks to Dynamite Comics.

Who’s winning this fight Omni man or The Powerpuff Girls? pic.twitter.com/qJOr5HlDdk — Tetsuo 𒉭 (@TetsuoTheGoat) October 14, 2023

When it comes to Omni-Man, he might not make an appearance in Invincibile's second season, as the last time that viewers saw him was flying into outer space. Luckily, Nolan will appear as a DLC character in Mortal Kombat One, pitting Omni-Man against the heroes and villains of Earth and Outworld.

