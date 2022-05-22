The Prince of Tennis: World Cup Anime Releases New Trailer

✖

The Prince of Tennis is finally coming back for a new anime later this Summer, and has shown more of what fans can expect with the newest trailer for The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup! Takeshi Konomi's original manga franchise is now in the midst of celebrating its milestone 20th Anniversary, and part of this new rollout for the series includes the first new anime adaptation for the franchise in ten long years. Picking up from where the initial anime run for The Prince of Tennis II had left off, this new anime will be kicking off the U-17 World Cup that introduces a ton of new characters and players.

The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup will be making its premiere in Japan this July, and has dropped a new trailer showing off the team from Germany and it's new characters. The newest additions to the cast shown off in the new trailer include Mitsuki Saiga as QP, Yohei Azakami as Michael Bismarck, Chiharu Sawashiro as Elmar Siegfried, Ryunosuke Watanuki as A. Frankensteiner. You can check out the trailer below:

These new cast additions join previously announced new additions of Hiroki Takahashi as Ralph Rhinehart, Kenjiro Tsuda as Dodo Obando, Takayuki Kondo as Kiko Balentien, Naru Kawamoto as Alan Hopkins, Masaya Onosaka as Rocky Meredith, Kohei Kiyasu as Maxwell, Kentaro Tone as Jurgen Borisovich Volk, Tomokazu Seki as Zeus Iliopoulos, Subaru Kimura as J. J. Dorgias, Kazuyuki Okitsu as Alexander Amadeus, and Natsuki Hanae as Prince Ludovic Chardard. Directed by Keiichiro Kawaguchi (who returns from the previous Prince of Tennis II anime) for Studio Kai and M.S.C., The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup also features a returning Mitsutaka Hirota as scriptwriter and Akiharu Ishiii as character designer.

The opening theme for the series is titled "I can fly." as performed by Yoshiki Ezaki and Bleecker Chrome, and the ending is titled "Dear Friends" as performed by TeniPri Artistars. Returning cast additions include Junko Minagawa as Ryoma Echizen, Ryotaro Okiayu as Kunimitsu Tezuka, Hiroki Yasumoto as Hoo Byodoin, Junichi Suwabe as Keigo Atobe, Sachiko Nagai as Seiichi Yukimura, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Kuranosuke Shiraishi, Tarusuke Shingaki as Eishiro Kite, and Mamoru Miyano as Ryoga Echizen.

