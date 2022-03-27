New The Prince of Tennis Anime Trailer Reveals Release Window

The Prince of Tennis has revealed the release window for its big new anime with the first trailer and poster for The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup! Fans might have noticed how Takeshi Konomi’s original manga franchise has been making a return over the last couple of years as it celebrates its 20th Anniversary, and this has ranged from all sorts of special OVA episodes adapting the series’ best matches to a full CG animated film released in Japan. But now the series is readying for its first proper TV anime series after a decade of waiting.

The Prince of Tennis will be making its anime comeback this July as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule. Picking up from where The Prince of Tennis II’s anime run left off all those years ago, this new series will be jumping right back into the swing of things as it follows Ryoma through the next phase of tournaments as he takes on some of the world’s most talented players in the major World Cup tournament. To get an idea of what to expect from the new series, you can check out the first trailer and poster for The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup below:

https://twitter.com/shintenianime/status/1507568023539912708?s=20&t=8UxMw3u9P1PzdZOU9uSxvQ

New additions to the cast revealed in the new trailer include the likes of Hiroki Takahashi as Ralph Rhinehart, Kenjiro Tsuda as Dodo Obando, Takayuki Kondo as Kiko Balentien, Naru Kawamoto as Alan Hopkins, Masaya Onosaka as Rocky Meredith, Kohei Kiyasu as Maxwell, Kentaro Tone as Jurgen Borisovich Volk, Tomokazu Seki as Zeus Iliopoulos, Subaru Kimura as J. J. Dorgias, Kazuyuki Okitsu as Alexander Amadeus, and Natsuki Hanae as Prince Ludovic Chardard. These new cast additions will be joining the returning voices of Junko Minagawa as Ryoma Echizen, Ryotaro Okiayu as Kunimitsu Tezuka, Hiroki Yasumoto as Hoo Byodoin, Junichi Suwabe as Keigo Atobe, Sachiko Nagai as Seiichi Yukimura, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Kuranosuke Shiraishi, Tarusuke Shingaki as Eishiro Kite, and Mamoru Miyano as Ryoga Echizen.

Directed by Keiichiro Kawaguchi (who returns from the previous Prince of Tennis II anime) for Studio Kai and M.S.C., The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup also features a returning Mitsutaka Hirota as scriptwriter and Akiharu Ishiii as character designer. The opening theme for the series is titled “I can fly.” as performed by Yoshiki Ezaki and Bleecker Chrome, and the ending is titled “Dear Friends” as performed by TeniPri Artistars. If you wanted to check out The Prince of Tennis II to catch up before this new anime premieres next year, you can now find it streaming with Funimation. It’s described as such:

“Middle school students fought fiercely against one another in a national tournament. Now, 50 chosen representatives return to fight again as high school students! The stage is the U-17 (Under Seventeen) Japanese Representative Training Camp. Middle school students have been invited for the first time to a camp known to produce the best Japanese tennis players. National champions from Seigaku, Hyotei, Rikkai, Shitenhoji…With all the rivals from the national tournament attending, everyone eagerly awaits their reunion. At first, the middle schoolers do not expect much from their high school opponents. However, the training camp is not so easy! Athletes with skills incomparable to those they previously faced and their mysterious coach appear before them. Faced with numerous demanding challenges, can the middle schoolers survive in this meritocratic training camp? The new chapter of “Prince of Tennis” begins here! The curtain rises on a new stage–“

What do you think? Are you excited to see The Prince of Tennis returning to complete its story with a new anime? What are you most excited to see in the new episodes?