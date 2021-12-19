The Prince of Tennis’ New Anime Shares First-Look

The Prince of Tennis has dropped the first look at its brand new anime! Takeshi Konomi’s The Prince of Tennis is currently in the midst of celebrating its 20th Anniversary, and has been having a pretty significant anime return through the last couple of years as well. This includes a slate of new OVA specials showcasing some of the series’ best matches, and even a full 3DCG feature film releasing earlier this year in Japan. Now the comebacks are going to continue as the series is getting ready to launch the first new TV anime for the franchise in ten long years.

The Prince of Tennis will be returning with The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup, an anime taking on the World Cup arc of the original manga. Scheduled for a release some time next year, The Prince of Tennis revealed the first look at the new anime series as part of the Jump Festa 2022 event. Not only that, but it revealed a new set of cast additions filling out the United States team Ryoma and the others will be coming face to face with in the new episodes. Check out the first look images below:

https://twitter.com/shintenianime/status/1472093269245018114?s=20

Joining the previously announced returning cast of Junko Minagawa as Ryoma Echizen, Ryotaro Okiayu as Kunimitsu Tezuka, Hiroki Yasumoto as Hoo Byodoin, Junichi Suwabe as Keigo Atobe, Sachiko Nagai as Seiichi Yukimura, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Kuranosuke Shiraishi, Tarusuke Shingaki as Eishiro Kite, and Mamoru Miyano as Ryoga Echizen are the new additions of Hiroki Takahashi as Ralph Rhinehart, Kenjiro Tsuda as Dodo Obando, Takayuki Kondo as Kiko Balentien, Naru Kawamoto as Alan Hopkins, Masaya Onosaka as Rocky Meredith, and Kohei Kiyasu as Maxwell.

If you wanted to check out The Prince of Tennis II to catch up before this new anime premieres next year, you can now find it streaming with Funimation. It’s described as such, “Middle school students fought fiercely against one another in a national tournament. Now, 50 chosen representatives return to fight again as high school students! The stage is the U-17 (Under Seventeen) Japanese Representative Training Camp. Middle school students have been invited for the first time to a camp known to produce the best Japanese tennis players. National champions from Seigaku, Hyotei, Rikkai, Shitenhoji…

With all the rivals from the national tournament attending, everyone eagerly awaits their reunion. At first, the middle schoolers do not expect much from their high school opponents. However, the training camp is not so easy! Athletes with skills incomparable to those they previously faced and their mysterious coach appear before them. Faced with numerous demanding challenges, can the middle schoolers survive in this meritocratic training camp? The new chapter of “Prince of Tennis” begins here! The curtain rises on a new stage–”

What do you think of the first look at The Prince of Tennis’ new anime coming next year? What are you hoping to see when the new episodes arrive? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!