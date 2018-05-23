‘The Promised Neverland’ Confirms New Anime Series

Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu’s The Promised Neverland is one of the dark horses of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and support for the series has only grown as it cements itself as what some fans consider to be a new pillar of the magazine.

Fans have wanted an official anime adaptation for a while now, and after rumors were circulating, the series has officially confirmed it will be receiving an anime adaptation.

Shonen Jump Issue 26 Cover: The Promised Neverland is getting a TV Anime. pic.twitter.com/ZBrX9jBCAw — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) May 22, 2018

On the cover of the May 28 issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump (as spotted by vetted Twitted user @YonkouProd), The Promised Neverland confirmed that there is indeed an anime production in the works. While the anime has yet to confirm its staff outside of its studio CloverWorks, there is currently a rumored staff list:

Producer: Yuichi Fukushima

Director: Kyohei Ishiguro (KimiUso)/Yoshitoshi Shinomiya (Your Name Flashback Scene Unit Dir.)

Character Design: Masayoshi Tanaka (DarliFra)

Animation Production: CloverWorks

While the staff list is yet to be confirmed, the fact there is an anime series on the horizon should be good news to many fans. If you are not familiar with The Promised Neverland, then you should know the manga is a very popular one in Japan. Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, Shueisha has prioritized The Promised Neverland since its August 2016 debut in Weekly Shonen Jump. The title shipped its eighth volume as of this year, and it has sold more than 4.2 million copies in-print since it was first published.

The series is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such:

“Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”

The editor behind the manga recently revealed that the series has reached a turning point, stating that “the manga entered a new arc, and the serialization and story reached its turnaround point. From now on, as the story races at full speed to the end, I would be happy if you continue to watch over these kids as they learn the truth of the world and meet their destinies.”