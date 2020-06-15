Top Shonen Jump Artists React to The Promised Neverland's Ending

The Promised Neverland is the latest manga to close this year, and fans are still processing their farewells to the story. The creators of the series have earned a vacation after working nonstop for four years. Of course, fans are wishing the pair all the best luck, but they are not alone; After all, other manga creators under Shonen Jump are sending their regards, and they have nothing but nice words for Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu.

When the most recent issue of Weekly Shonen Jump went out, fans were greeted by chapter 181 of The Promised Neverland. The final entry brought an end to Emma's story whether readers liked it or not. The emotional finale picked up two years in the future as Emma and her cohorts found a place in their new world, but the creator of My Hero Academia wishes the series did not have to end.

"But I told you to never end it! Congratulations, Demizu Sensei, Shirai Sensei," Kohei Horikoshi wrote.

(Photo: Cloverworks)

As for the artist behind One Piece, Eiichiro Oda said goodbye to the series with a personal note. "I always enjoyed seeing your 'true forms' at the New Year's parties," the man said after congratulating both Shirai and Demizu.

The Promised Neverland also got two farewells from Haruichi Furudate and Tsunehiro Date. The former has been busying overseeing Haikyuu but made sure to encourage Shirai and Demizu to eat some delicious food in celebration of this final chapter. As for the creator of Time Paradox Ghostwriter, the newcomer congratulated the pair over their successful run.

"Congratulations on four years of amazing manga! Let's talk about manga again someday!"

For now, it seems like Shirai and Demizu are taking a short break, but the pair is eager to get back to work. In fact, Shirai says they are working on another secret project related to the manga, so there is hope yet for more to come.

What did you make of this manga's final chapter? Did it do The Promised Neverland justice or...?

