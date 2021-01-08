The Promised Neverland's New Chapter Tells a Harrowing Tale of Life and Death

✖

The Promised Neverland's anime has returned to the airwaves, with the second season promising to further explore the outside world that the orphans of Grace Field House has now entered, a new chapter has been released that shows that there are far more monsters in their world than they would believe. The story of the manga itself ended the long-running journey of Emma, Norman, and Ray but it seems as if the creators of writer Kaiu Shirai and artist Posuka Demizu have plenty more stories to tell in the Shonen series that has become one of the most popular anime franchises today!

The story of Chapter 181.4, titled "We Were Born", is one that explores a very different world from the one we bore witness to when it came to the literal monsters that were looking to chomp down on unsuspecting children. In this tale, we are told the story of a very different house, and without going into spoilers, are shown a scenario that is very similar to the one that was presented to Norman, Emma, and Ray but is bereft of the actual monsters that had taken control of the world while raising children to be their next meals!

Shonen Jump revealed the brand new chapter of The Promised Neverland, Chapter 181.4, via their Official Twitter Account, letting fans read the installment for free and be introduced to a world that might be far different from the one of the original series, but also eerily similar in many ways:

We Were Born, Special One-Shot: The one-shot that served as the basis for what eventually became The Promised Neverland! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/fiMI1i462d pic.twitter.com/CcSI8FbLUc — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) January 3, 2021

Although the main story has ended within the pages of The Promised Neverland's manga, the anime is still moving forward to tell plenty of stories from its source material and the future is bright for the series across a number of mediums. With Japan releasing the first feature-length film for the franchise late last year, and Amazon currently working on adapting the story into a live-action television series, we definitely wouldn't be surprised if we see a sequel, or spin-off story, that revisits this dark world down the line from the two creators of Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu.

What did you think of this new chapter?