The Promised Neverland Creator Contributing Original Story for Season 2

One of the creators behind The Promised Neverland will be contributing an original story in Season 2! The second season of the series is one of the most anticipated debuts of the Winter 2021 anime slate, and it will finally be making its premiere in just a few days' time after being delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The second season of the series will be taking Emma and the other Grace Field House kids into brand new territory, but it seems this territory will be even more new than fans had suspected as now the series' original writer will be changing things up.

It was previously revealed that original series author Kaiu Shirai would be involved with the scripts in The Promised Neverland's second season, but the newest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump has revealed that Shirai will also be contributing an original scenario seen in the new episodes. While original anime content tends to rub some fans the wrong way, this will be a contribution directly from one of the minds behind the original!

Although The Promised Neverland had come to an end last year, the last few months have seen creators Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu return to the franchise for several additional stories fleshing out the adventure in the original series. With a series of prequels exploring characters like Isabella, Ray and Krone, the newest release even introduced a whole new set of characters existing in this universe.

These additional releases together with Shirai being involved with the second season of the anime seem to indicate that the creators still have a lot of ideas brewing for the franchise as a whole. Perhaps it's a way to better flesh out past events or character decisions, but anime fans will definitely be the ones getting the benefits as they will be experiencing some brand new stories that are still canon to the franchise as a whole. Whether or not it succeeds, however, will be another argument altogether.

But what do you think? Are you excited to see the original writer contributing a new story for The Promised Neverland's second season? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes? What did you think of the first season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!