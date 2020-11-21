The Promised Neverland Creators Discuss the Manga and Anime's Differences

✖

The Promised Neverland might not focus on energy battles or new transformations of power for its protagonists, but the hook of the series focusing on the orphans on Emma, Ray, and Norman, has attracted a large number of fans to its story and in a recent interview, the creators of this franchise dived into the differences between the anime and manga of the series. With the story of this world overtaken by monsters set to return with its second season of its anime early next year, fans can't wait to see where the story goes now that the orphans have entered into the "real world".

The manga, created by writer Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu, came to an end earlier this year, giving us an ending for the orphans that were attempting to not only free themselves from the grasp of the monsters controlling the world and raising them like cattle, but discover the secrets of how their existence came to be. Though the manga might have ended, the anime, as mentioned, will be returning and will be joined by a live action feature length film that is set to be released in Japan later this year, as well as a live action television series produced by Amazon made for North American audiences.

In a recent interview for The Promised Neverland Art Book, both Shirai and Demizu went into detail about several of the differences between their popular franchise's anime and manga, that tell the story of Emma, Ray, and Norman in slightly different ways:

"Shirai: I think the production was wonderful. Regarding Emma and Isabella’s conversation on the wall, I think it’s okay to have another TPN worldline where that happened, it’s also okay to have that version of Emma and Isabella. But I’m a person who likes it as an exciting scene, so I wouldn’t let someone talk over there. (laughs)

Demizu: I really love that scene (in anime). But still, if I dare to choose between the two, I’ll choose the original version (laughs)

Shirai: The fun of The Promised Neverland media is being able to see various world lines."

The anime was brought to life by Studio Cloverworks and has so far done a fantastic job of translating the world of the manga to a brand new audience!

Via TPN Manga