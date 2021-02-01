The Promised Neverland Erases a Big Arc Tease in Season 2

✖

The Promised Neverland has completely erased a major future arc tease with Season 2! Before the second season of the series officially began airing, one of the major surprises leading in was that original writer Kaiu Shirai would be contributing an original story for the second season of the anime. Fans were initially cautious seeing that the anime would be detouring from the original manga's story, but now the newest episode has started to shake the foundation even more by completely erasing one of the biggest teases for a future arc of the original manga.

While Episode 3 started the shake ups to Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu's Shonen Jump series by removing one of the key characters tying into the manga's future, Episode 4 continues this trend by removing another key tease for the future of the series. It could be the anime's planning to head in a completely unexpected direction from here on out. Details below, but there are some big The Promised Neverland spoilers ahead!

Episode 4 begins with the Grace Field House kids stumbling on a room with "HELP" written on a wall in bold and bloody letters. While this is ominous on its own, it's completely different from the manga series. In Chapter 54 of the series where the kids stumble on this same wall, the word "Poachers" is written out in blood instead of the large "HELP" seen in the anime.

"Poachers" refers to a class of demons that Emma comes face to face with in the arc following the Search for Minerva arc that has begun in the anime's second season. They are the key villains in the Goldy Pond Battle arc (one of the most well received arcs in the original series overall), so this removal together with Mister's mysterious absence could indicate that the anime might either be approaching Goldy Pond Battle in a different way.

The Promised Neverland's anime could be heading into a completely new story entirely also as Episode 4 also brings Isabella back into the story long before she returned in the original manga. As it teases she'll be playing a significant role in the new season, the series could very well be shaking the foundation of the original story in a much larger way than expected!

