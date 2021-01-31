The Promised Neverland Skips an Important Debut with Major Story Overhaul

✖

The Promised Neverland has skipped over an important character debut with the newest episodes of the second season! Before the second season of the series started airing, one of the bigger surprises was that original series writer Kaiu Shirai would be contributing an original scenario for the new episodes that was going to play out differently than in the original manga's version of the events. While the first couple of episodes had been following the manga closely, the third and fourth episodes of the new season have now broken away into their own chain of events.

What seemed to surprise the most, however, is that with the release of Episode 4 of the new season is the confirmation that we won't be seeing one of the major characters introduced during the series' Search for Minerva arc. In fact without this character there's a good chance we won't be seeing the full extent of the Search for Minerva arc play out the same way in the anime. Spoilers for The Promised Neverland manga below!

(Photo: Shueisha)

Upon getting to the B06-32 location for the first time, Emma and the other Grace Field Children find a hidden base that Minerva had set up with provisions for the humans who might arrive. But while it was empty in Season 2 Episode 3 (and further confirmed to be empty in the fourth episode), the manga uses this moment to introduce "Mister." Mister (who reveals his name later in the series) is one of the most important characters in the series overall.

With his introduction comes the reveal that there are indeed other farms out there that operate in a different fashion from the Grace Field House. Mister was also a child who managed to escape, and has been surviving on his own in this base following the death of all his friends years before. His introduction also leads to the next major arc of the series, so it's clear now that the anime will be heading in a different direction without Mister.

Without Mister in the anime series moving the grander lore of the series forward (and the base being attacked long before it was in the manga), The Promised Neverland's second season is heading into truly unforeseen territory. This could be exciting, but could also be worrying for many.