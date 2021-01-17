The Promised Neverland Fans are Loving Season 2 So Far

The Promised Neverland fans are loving the start to Season 2 so far! Originally scheduled to release last Fall before being delayed as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, The Promised Neverland's second season has finally made its debut. It's one of the biggest returning series amid a jam-packed Winter 2021 wave of new anime, and now that the first two episodes of the new season have made their way to screens...how are fans reacting to the anime's big return? With the series having such a successful inaugural season, there's a lot of pressure on this new season to deliver.

Thankfully it seems to be hitting all of the marks so far according to the fan response from the second season's first two episodes. Now streaming with Funimation and Hulu, The Promised Neverland's second season picks up right after Emma, Ray and the other former Grace Field House kids made their escape and already fans have begun to learn how this demonic world operates.

