The Promised Neverland Fans are Loving Season 2 So Far
The Promised Neverland fans are loving the start to Season 2 so far! Originally scheduled to release last Fall before being delayed as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, The Promised Neverland's second season has finally made its debut. It's one of the biggest returning series amid a jam-packed Winter 2021 wave of new anime, and now that the first two episodes of the new season have made their way to screens...how are fans reacting to the anime's big return? With the series having such a successful inaugural season, there's a lot of pressure on this new season to deliver.
Thankfully it seems to be hitting all of the marks so far according to the fan response from the second season's first two episodes. Now streaming with Funimation and Hulu, The Promised Neverland's second season picks up right after Emma, Ray and the other former Grace Field House kids made their escape and already fans have begun to learn how this demonic world operates.
Read on to see what The Promised Neverland fans are saying about the first couple of episodes from the new season, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
What a Winter!
Now we have Dr. Stone and The Promised Neverland releasing on the same day.
Then Jujutsu Kaisen the next day and of course Attack on Titan to end the week with.
This Anime season is busy af 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yOpABbSqy3— 🍎 Ken Xyro (@KenXyro) January 14, 2021
Great Art for the Main Trio!
Well the new season is out and I found a new interesting brush soooo, nasty sketches of the trio ✨#ThePromisedNeverland pic.twitter.com/99tWyJWBt5— Júlia 🐍 (@jjulia_28) January 9, 2021
A Heartbreaking Tribute...
"Norman..."#noremma#ノマエマ#thepromisedneverland pic.twitter.com/RY4OYhXKxh— 🦒ノマエマ🦉 (@pheoflame) January 13, 2021
There are Kind Demons???
They might just be the kindest demons you've met 🥺 #ThePromisedNeverland pic.twitter.com/nEec43Cumd— 月 ⛩ Tuturu (@AshitaNoOtaku) January 14, 2021
Must Protecc
gently holds them look how precious 🥺#ThePromisedNeverland #約束のネバーランド pic.twitter.com/IdSpOd5uYZ— loraine (@oikawazura) January 14, 2021
They Got Ray's Number!
Facts#ThePromisedNeverland pic.twitter.com/W9kRxZ9xEQ— Name-kun (@Namekun15) January 15, 2021
Awesome Art Celebrating the Season 2 Newbies!
Finally got to see these two on Season 2!! Old artwork from 2020#tpn #tpns2 #ThePromisedNeverland #yakusokunoneverland #FANART #anime pic.twitter.com/mPQexw6kcK— リライト æojīīn⁷ 🌟 (@aeojiin) January 17, 2021
The World is Really Opening Up!
Episode 2 of #ThePromisedNeverland gave us an insight into the outside world and the division between humans and demons. I really liked the episode and I feel it has followed strongly after the first episode of the new season. I can't wait to see more! 👀 pic.twitter.com/yujvl3qlK7— Icey (@IndigoIcicle) January 16, 2021
What Great Emma Cosplay!
Season 2 hypeeee 🧡 I finally watched the new eps!#ThePromisedNeverland #tpns2 #tpn pic.twitter.com/BCQ7k7xhPC— ☁️✨ evvils ✨☁️ (@evvils) January 16, 2021
What a Start to the Season!
The Promised Neverland Season 2 Off To An Amazing Start #ThePromisedNeverland #mujika pic.twitter.com/6mRzfI1LaQ— Kuzco (@Kuzco_94) January 16, 2021