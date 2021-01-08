Watch: The Promised Neverland Debuts Season 2 Opening, Ending

✖

The Promised Neverland has finally made its debut for the second season, and this means fans were treated to a brand new opening and ending theme for the anime! Following a delay from its originally intended release in Fall 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, The Promised Neverland has finally made its much anticipated return for the second season. Picking up immediately after Emma and the other Grace Field House kids had successfully escaped, they quickly learn that the world on the outside is far more dangerous than their childhood home.

With the return of the anime for its second season, this also means a new opening and ending theme were a part of the new episodes. The new opening theme for the anime is titled "Identity" as performed by Kiiro Akiyama, and the new ending theme for the season is titled "Mahou" as performed by Myuk. You can check out both of them for yourself thanks to @TPNManga on Twitter:

The Promised Neverland S2 anime opening "Identity" pic.twitter.com/UnzkcJfDLA — 🌟The Promised Neverland🌟 (@TPNManga) January 6, 2021

The Promised Neverland S2 Ending "Mahou" pic.twitter.com/LeDK3hxLQJ — 🌟The Promised Neverland🌟 (@TPNManga) January 6, 2021

The Promised Neverland's second season is now streaming with Funimation and Hulu. The first season of the series was one of biggest releases of 2018, and there's just as much of a wave of support for the second season as Emma and the other kids find out that the world outside of their farm is going to be much more difficult to survive in than they ever could have expected.

Not only will there be situations that Emma and the others won't expect, but there will be plenty of new material that fans won't expect either. Series writer Kaiu Shirai has been confirmed to be a part of the second season's production as the original series creator will be contributing a brand new story for the events of the second season along with supervising the scripts for the new episodes.

What do you think of the new opening and ending theme for The Promised Neverland's second season? How did you enjoy the first episode of the new season? What do you hope to see in the new episodes?