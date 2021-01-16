The Promised Neverland Reveals The Secret Origin Of Its World

✖

2021 has seen The Promised Neverland starting with a bang, as the second season has begun, showing the orphans of Grace Field House escaping from their orphanage and exploring the outside world, with dangers sneaking around every corner, but in an unexpected series of events, Emma, Ray, and their fellow brothers and sisters have learned the origins of the world in which they live! Though the children of The Promised Neverland may have finally caught a break, it seems as if the world outside of their orphanage has more surprises in store than they had originally thought!

Warning! If you aren't caught up on The Promised Neverland as of yet with episode two of the second season, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory!

In the season premiere, we witnessed the orphans on the run from a pack of demons that were unleashed with the goal of returning them to Grace Field House, attempting to return them to their place as essentially "cattle" to the monsters of the world. Encountering a pair of demons that seemingly have no interest in eating them, due to their religious beliefs, Emma and the rest of the orphans are told about the secret pact that was made between humanity and the demons that shaped the world in which they now live.

Apparently, over one thousand years ago, the human world and the world of monsters came to an agreement that the two worlds would never meet, with the demons having the opportunity to keep several humans to feed themselves well into the future of their species. Grace Field House, which is considered to be one of the premiere "ranches" of the demon world, is only one of many different orphanages that raise children to eventually be devoured.

With this secret of their world unleashed, Emma, Ray, and their friends are now set on attempting to find a way to the human world and escape the clutches of the demons that are hunting them to fill their bellies.

The latest episode wasn't simply interesting because of this revelation, but also thanks in part to one of the religious demons, Sonju, teaching Emma how to take a life to feed her family. With the conclusion of this installment, the children are in a far better place than they were when the season began.

What did you think of the revelation of The Promised Neverland?