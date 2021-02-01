The Quintessential Quintuplets Updates Season 2 Visual for Nino's Big Makeover

✖

The Quintessential Quintuplets has updated its main visual for Season 2 for Nino's big makeover! Following a delay due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, The Quintessential Quintuplets' second season is now airing as part of the packed Winter 2021 anime schedule. The first season was one of the more successful romantic comedy releases of the last few years, and it's because fans were drawn to how well developed each of the five main heroines were over the course of that debut season. Now that the second is underway, that development continues with some new looks to boot.

The latest string of episodes in the second season focused on a fight between Nino and Itsuki that gets so heated Nino eventually runs away for a few episodes. Eventually this does involve Uesugi as well, and Nino is forced to confront her conflicted feelings surrounding Uesugi and his "cousin" Kintaro. Following this arc, Nino ends up with a new haircut and it's such a big deal that the anime even went and updated its main visual for the second season. Check out the new visual below from The Quintessential Quintuplets' official Twitter account:

Episode 4 of the second season sees Nino discover that the "Kintaro" she had a crush on in the first season was actually Uesugi the entire time. With such a whirlwind romance coming to a heartbreaking end for her, part of moving on from this was a change in her overall attitude and appearance. She surprised her sisters with her much shorter hair, and it's such a big makeover moment that it's likely going to be permanent from here on out (as cemented by this new visual).

