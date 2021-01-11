Watch: The Quintessential Quintuplets Debuts Season 2 Opening and Ending

The Quintessential Quintuplets has debuted its new opening and ending theme sequences for Season 2! Negi Haruba might have brought the fan favorite romantic comedy series to an end last year, but the franchise is continuing with a brand new entry. The second season of the anime adaptation finally made its debut following a strong debut season back in 2019, and although it was delayed to the Winter 2021 season as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, The Quintessential Quintuplets is still one of the biggest returns of the new wave of anime coming this Winter.

Like the first season's set of opening and ending theme sequences, the voice actresses behind the titular quintuplets (Kana Hanazawa, Ayana Taketatsu, Miku Ito, Ayane Sakura, and Inori Minase) perform the new themes themselves and are billed as "The Nakano Family's Quintuplets." The opening for the second season is titled "Gotobun no Katachi" and you can check it out in the video above, and the new ending is titled "Hatsukoi" and you can find it below.

The Quintessential Quintuplets' second season, also like the first, can now be found streaming with Crunchyroll. But unlike the first season, The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 has a new director at the helm, Kaori. It's also being handled by a new production studio, Bibury Animation Studio. But even with all of those changes, the series has a returning cast and staff otherwise as the story takes a new turn with both Uesugi and the Quintuplets trying to piece together their combined past.

Crunchyroll describes the series as such, "Uesugi Fuutarou, a high school second-year from a poor family, receives a highly appealing offer to work part-time as a tutor... but his students turn out to be girls from his own class! What's more, they're quintuplets... and all five are beautiful, but happen to be problem students who have borderline grades and hate studying! Looks like his first assignment will be to win all the sisters' trust?! Every day is a wild party in this rom-com centering around the quintuplet sisters of the Nakano household!"

What did you think of the new opening and ending themes for The Quintessential Quintuplets' second season? How do they compare to the themes from the first season? Which of the five main heroines is currently your favorite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!