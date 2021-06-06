The Rising of the Shield Hero Shares Live-Action Trailer

The Rising of the Shield Hero has debuted a live-action trailer for its upcoming new stage play in Japan! Aneko Yusagi's original novel series quickly exploded into whole new realms of popularity with the debut of the anime's first season back in 2019, and this year will see the franchise make a pretty big return. Not only will we get to see the much anticipated second season later this Fall, The Rising of the Shield Hero's official stage play in Japan will be getting a second chance at life next month.

Originally slated to debut in Spring 2020 before being delayed (and then outright canceled) as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Rising of the Shield Hero's official stage play adaptation will be having a second chance at its run this July, and the play has debuted a special trailer highlighting the members of the cast where fans can see how the series' characters make the jump to the real world. You can check it out in the video above!

(Photo: Kadokawa)

Running in Tokyo from July 15-25, The Rising of the Shield Hero's stage play is directed by Ken Ougida. The cast of the play includes the likes of Yuuya Uno as Naofumi Iwatani, Karin Isobe as Raphtalia, Yuuna Sekine as Filo, Ikkei Yamamoto as Motoyasu Kitamura, Yuuho Matsui as Ren Amaki, Taiga Fukuzawa as Itsuki Kawasumi, Ryuya Ishigami as Ake, Kotori Kojima as Slave Trader, Isamu Ishizaka as Aultcray, Kenta Nishi as Nopus, Kiyoshi Ohno as Sabre, and Ryu Ishigami as Eyck, and Sarah Emi Bridcutt (who reprises her role from the anime) as Malty S. Melromarc.

This is nowhere near the end of The Rising of the Shield Hero's offerings this year as Season 2 of the anime has been confirmed for a release this October. A concrete release date has yet to be set for its return, but it will feature new characters and challenges as Naofumi and his party now have to tackle the waves in a much different way than ever before. It has already been confirmed for a third season as well, so fans have lots to look forward to from this series.

What do you think of the live-action take on The Rising of the Shield Hero? Which character looks the best in live-action? Excited to see the anime return for two new seasons in the future?