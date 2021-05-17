The Rising of the Shield Hero Cast Gathers in New Live-Action Poster

✖

The Rising of the Shield Hero has gathered its cast of characters together for a special live-action poster! The Rising of the Shield Hero was one of Kadokawa's biggest Isekai anime debuts in recent years, and the first season of the series was received so well that the franchise has since expanded into all sorts of new projects. Not only was the anime quickly confirmed for both a second and third season production, but The Rising of the Shield Hero's characters popped up in the second season of Isekai Quartet, and soon there will be a new stage play coming to Japan.

Originally planned to open in Osaka and Tokyo last year before it was cancelled due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Rising of the Shield Hero's stage play is now rescheduled to open later this Summer. This new play will feature the same director and central cast of the previously cancelled play, and to celebrate the start of this first official run the official Twitter account behind the play revealed the first real poster. Check it out below:

The new The Rising of the Shield Hero stage play features Ken Ougida and includes a cast of Yuuya Uno as Naofumi Iwatani, Karin Isobe as Raphtalia, Yuuna Sekine as Filo, Ikkei Yamamoto as Motoyasu Kitamura, Yuuho Matsui as Ren Amaki, Taiga Fukuzawa as Itsuki Kawasumi, and Sarah Emi Bridcutt (who reprises her role from the anime) as Malty S. Melromarc.

For fans looking for more of the anime itself, the second season of the series has been confirmed for a release this Fall but a concrete date has yet to be set. Like the first season, The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will be streaming with Crunchyroll upon its debut. But what do you think of this live-action look for the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!