The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Is Finally Here: Watch

The wait is finally over! The Rising of the Shield Hero is back in action, and season two is here to impress. The new season’s first episode has gone live over on Crunchyroll, and fans of the hit isekai series won’t want to miss out on the long-awaited comeback.

Crunchyroll is streaming the premiere here for subscribers if you want in on season two. For those not yet caught up with the series, season one is streaming in full on Crunchyroll subbed or dubbed. You can find the synopsis for “A New Roar” here:

“Mysterious monsters appear as Naofumi is preparing for the next Wave. At the same time they show up, the Wave countdown stops. The Queen summons the Four Cardinal Heroes, and tells them that the Spirit Tortoise has revived.”

For those unfamiliar with The Rising of the Shield Hero, the series got its start in 2012 as a novel before Media Factory began publishing a light novel run that is being published to this day. After a manga was commissioned, The Rising of the Shield Hero got its own anime by Kinema Citrus in 2019. Now, season two is being overseen by DR Movie, and a third season has already been ordered given the anime’s popularity.

Want to know more about The Rising of the Shield Hero? You can check out the show’s official synopsis below:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”

Are you ready to check out this new season? Or do you still have some catching up to do with The Rising of the Shield Hero? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.