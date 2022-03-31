The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Shares First-Look at Its Premiere

✖

The Rising of the Shield Hero is ready to make a comeback with season two in just a little bit. After all, the hit series is setting up its big premiere ahead of April 1st and its welcome of the spring cour. And thanks to the anime's team, we have gotten our first look at the premiere of season two!

The teaser comes courtesy of the anime's official Twitter as you can see below. A total of six stills from the season two premiere were shared with fans, and you can find some familiar faces here. Naofumi is hard to miss, after all, and you can find others like Raphtalia in the other stills.

As you can imagine, fans are excited to check in on The Rising of the Shield Hero as its new season debuts next week. Kinema Citrus and DR Movie are overseeing its episodes, and they come on the heel of season one's massive success. And while the series' novels may be done, The Rising of the Shield Hero is still churning out new content to adapt thanks to its light novels and manga.

Want to know more about The Rising of the Shield Hero? You can check out its full synopsis below:

"Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?"

What do you think of this sneak-peek at the season two premiere? Are you ready to check in on The Rising of the Shield Hero...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.