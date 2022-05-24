The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Shares First Look at Episode 8

✖

The Rising of the Shield Hero has officially kicked off the final arc for the second season, and has shared the first look at the upcoming Episode 8 with some special preview images! The new season of the series might have gotten off to a rough start with fans, but that rough first arc had officially come to an end and now Naofumi and his party find themselves in a completely different world. The first episode of this new arc introduced a whole new world and a new hero to boot, and that means things are only getting started from here.

It was revealed that Naofumi and the others made their way to L'Arc and the other invading heroes' world, but the previous episode of the series kept them locked within a mysterious labyrinth. It's here that they met a new ally with the Hunting Hero, Kizuna Kazayama, and after escaping from the labyrinth, Naofumi and his party need to find some clues to figure out where the Book Hero has gone. You can check out the first look at Episode 8 below as shared by Kadokawa's official Twitter account:

"The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2" episode 8 preview screenshots part 1

Trailer: https://t.co/YtlZFVcF87

Official website: https://t.co/r1hpT5qt9V

©2021 アネコユサギ／KADOKAWA／盾の勇者の製作委員会S2 pic.twitter.com/8NFLelBKL2 — KADOKAWA Anime (@kadokawaanimeCH) May 23, 2022

"The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2" episode 8 preview screenshots part 2

Trailer: https://t.co/YtlZFVugwH

Official website: https://t.co/r1hpT58Sin

©2021 アネコユサギ／KADOKAWA／盾の勇者の製作委員会S2 pic.twitter.com/cRwpPa2VYi — KADOKAWA Anime (@kadokawaanimeCH) May 23, 2022

This final arc of the season will only be kicking into full from this point on, and it's likely we'll get a pretty big battle involving all of the other world's heroes before it all comes to a close. If you wanted to jump into the series before the second season comes to an end you can find The Rising of the Shield Hero now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the series as such:

"Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?"

What do you think? How are you liking The Rising of the Shield Hero's second season so far? What's your first impression of the season's final arc? What are you hoping to see before the season comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!