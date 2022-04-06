Watch: The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Reveals Opening

The Rising of the Shield Hero is finally back with Season 2 of the anime as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and has released the new opening theme sequence for the series! Aneko Yusagi’s original manga series first made its official anime adaptation debut a few years ago to a huge amount of success among fans. It was then announced following its first season that the series would be returning for a second and even a third season in the future. Now that future is finally here as the second season of the anime has finally premiered following a series of delays.

The Rising of the Shield Hero has premiered the very first episode of the second season, and that means there’s a new opening theme. MADKID returns from the first season of the series to provide the new theme, “BRING BACK” and the first episode of the series debuted the new theme sequence in place of the standard ending credits. Much like many premieres, The Rising of the Shield Hero’s season premiere eschews starting off with its new opening to kick off its action that much faster. That means it’s a version of the opening with staff credits, but that will change with the next episode! Check it out below as spotted by @Seasonal_OPs on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Seasonal_OPs/status/1511697674751385603

You can now find the first episode of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 now streaming on Crunchyroll, and future episodes will be releasing on Wednesdays over the next few weeks. You can also find the entire first season run as well, and Crunchyroll describes the series as such, “Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”

