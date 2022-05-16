The Rising of the Shield Hero Hypes Next Season 2 Arc With New Hero Addition

✖

The Rising of the Shield Hero is getting ready for the final arc of the second season, and is hyping what's to come with an important new addition to the cast! The second season of the series has officially crossed the halfway point with its previous episode, and put an end to the first major arc as Naofumi and his party had defeated the Spirit Tortoise. It was then revealed that the fight was actually far from over as Naofumi had come across yet another new hero from another world, but is now entering that new world in order to end it all for good.

After introducing other heroes from another world with the waves in the first season, and the new villainous Book Hero with this first arc in the second, The Rising of the Shield Hero will now showcase what that world looks like in full. It's here Naofumi and his party will meet a young warrior named Kizuna Kazayama, who is also one of the major heroes summoned to defend Glass' home world. The series has announced she'll be voiced by Miyu Tomita (Made in Abyss' Riko, Kaguya-sama: Love is War's Miko Iino), and you can check out her character design below:

The second season of the series will finally be turning the tables on the invading other world's heroes as Naofumi invades on his own, and he's gotten a powerful new shield in order to help balance it all out before the Book Hero accomplishes his plan of destroying all the other worlds. It's now a great time to catch up with the rest of the second season, so you can find The Rising of the Shield Hero now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the series as such:

"Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?"

