The Rising of the Shield Hero Cliffhanger Teases New World Invasion

The Rising of the Shield Hero is gearing up Naofumi Iwatani's invasion into a new world with the final moments from the newest episode of the series! The first season ended with some major surprises in that the waves that Naofumi and his party were fighting against actually were sourced from another world entirely. He had come to blows with the invading heroes of another world who were trying to save their own home by destroying Naofumi's. Now this has all come back to the series in a surprising new way as the second season kicks off a new arc.

The newest episode of the second season officially puts a cap on the fight against the Spirit Tortoise, and with it officially ended the first arc of the new season as well. It was revealed that the Book Hero from L'Arc, Glass, and Therese's original world was trying to gather souls for some nefarious purpose, and while he was defeated for now he had retreated back to their home world before Naofumi could truly defeat him. With the final moments of the episode, Naofumi and his party begin their invasion of this new world.

(Photo: Kinema Citrus / DR MOVIE)

The first season had revealed that Naofumi and the heroes' real enemy were actually the heroes from another world, and these heroes surprisingly made their comeback in the second season in order to help take down the Spirit Tortoise. Despite wanting to destroy Naofumi's world. they believed that forcibly activating the guardian like the Book Hero has was something their respective heroic weapons didn't want. They want a heroic type of victory, and thus ended up helping Naofumi and the others to defeat the Book Hero and save the world for now.

When the Book Hero retreats, he leaves behind a portal to L'Arc and the other heroes' world, and Naofumi and his party decide to follow them because the Book Hero still has all of the souls he gathered in his possession. Surprisingly, it's revealed that Naofumi wasn't allowed to invade another hero's world (something that will likely come into question considering the nature of the waves), but thanks to some final help from Ost Horai before her death, Naofumi's party was able to jump into this portal as the episode ended.

Soon we will get to see the other heroes' world, but what do you think? Curious to see how Naofumi handles being in an entirely different world? How are you liking the second season so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!