The Rising of the Shield Hero Cosplay Celebrates Season 2 With Raphtalia

✖

The Rising of the Shield Hero is finally back and running for its highly anticipated second season, and one awesome cosplay is celebrating with a perfect take on Raphtalia! The first season of the anime adaptation taking on Aneko Yusagi's original light novel series was such an immediate hit with fans that it was no surprise to see that the anime would be continuing with two more seasons. After being delayed from its originally planned return last Fall, The Rising of the Shield Hero has finally kickstarted its second season as the hottest release of the Spring 2022 anime season.

The Rising of the Shield Hero is now a few episodes into its run for the second season and has tasked Naofumi and his party with their toughest challenge yet as they now have to take down a giant Spirit Tortoise before it destroys the world. Thankfully, Naofumi has his trusted partners by his side like Raphtalia, who has grown into a strong fighter in her own right thanks to all of that adventuring together with Naofumi. Artist @babygrootloop_cosplay has gotten into the celebration for the new season's premiere with an awesome take on Raphtalia that readies the fighter for what's to come! Check it out below:

If you wanted to check out future episodes of The Rising of the Shield Hero (along with the future release of its English dub), you'll need to stream it with Crunchyroll. You can find the first season of the anime there as well, and Crunchyroll describes the series as such, "Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero.

Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?" But what do you think? How are you liking The Rising of the Shield Hero's second season so far? How is it comparing to how the first season started out? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!