Crunchyroll Reveals SimulDub Lineup for Spring 2022 Schedule

Crunchyroll has officially announced their new SimulDub lineup for the Spring 2022 anime season!

Crunchyroll has officially revealed their lineup for the SimulDub releases coming this Spring, and it’s a line up including over 20 new series that are hitting over the next few weeks. Led by the likes of Spy x Family and more, there are plenty of new dubs to keep an eye out for. As for what to expect to see over the next few weeks and months in terms of new SimulDubs, Crunchyroll’s SimulDub lineup for the Spring 2022 season break down as such:

Spy x Family – English, French, and German dubs premiere Saturday, April 16 at 2:30PM PST, Latin American Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese dubs premiere April 23rd

Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Season 3 – English dub now available



Estab Life: Great Escape – English (TBA)

Aharen-san wa Hakarenai – English and Latin American Spanish (TBA)

Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It r=1-sinθ – English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese (TBA)



Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2 – English (TBA)

Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs – English, German, and French (TBA)

Tomodachi Game – English, French, and Russian (TBA)

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 – English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German and Russian (TBA)

The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody – English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French and German (TBA)

Skeleton Knight in Another World – English and German (TBA)

The Dawn of the Witch – English, Brazilian Portuguese, German, and French (TBA)

Heroines Run the Show – English (TBA)

Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic– English, Latin American Spanish, German, French and Brazilian Portuguese (TBA)

Date A Live IV – English, Latin American Spanish, and French (TBA)

Love After World Domination – English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese and French (TBA)

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie – English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German and Russian (TBA)

Aoashi – English and Brazilian Portuguese (TBA)

Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3 – English, Latin American Spanish and Russian (TBA)

AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline – English (TBA)

A Couple of Cuckoos – English, German, French, Latin American Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese (TBA)



Shin Ikki Tousen – English, German, and Russian (TBA)

The Ancient Magus’ Bride OAD #2 – English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German and Russian (TBA)

English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German and Russian (TBA) Requiem of the Rose King – English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese and French (TBA)

Dance Dance Danseur – Latin American Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese (TBA)

