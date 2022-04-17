The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2’s Premiere is Now Streaming for Free

The Rising of the Shield Hero’s second season is now underway, and fans can actually now check out the first episode of the new season completely for free thanks to Crunchyroll’s YouTube channel! The Rising of the Shield Hero released to some major success with fans a few years ago, and following the first season of the anime it was announced that the series would be returning for not one, but two full seasons in the future. Following a slate of delays due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, the second season has finally made its debut as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule.

The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s second season is now two weeks into its run, and that means it’s now speeding towards its next major climax. For fans curious about the new season, there’s a fun new (and completely free) option to check out the Season 2 premiere as Crunchyroll has officially released the full The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s Season 2 premiere on their YouTube channel. You can check out the first episode of the new season below:

If you wanted to check out future episodes of The Rising of the Shield Hero (along with the future release of its English dub), you’ll need to stream it with Crunchyroll. You can find the first season of the anime there as well, and Crunchyroll describes the series as such, “Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero.

Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?” But what do you think?

