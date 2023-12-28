The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Shares Cour 2 Trailer

The Seven Deadly Sins is gearing up for its next outing! If you did not know, the franchise is carrying on these days with The Four Knights of the Apocalypse. The spin-off series takes place well after the original series, and it brings a young boy named Percival center stage. Not long ago, Four Knights of the Apocalypse got its anime debut, and now a brand-new trailer is live teasing its second half.

Yes, that is right! Four Knights of the Apocalypse is in for a new cour. As you can see above, a new trailer for The Seven Deadly Sins series was released, and it hypes what's next for Percival.

As you can see, the green-haired boy is the star of this latest anime, and Four Knights of the Apocalypse is just getting start. Created by Nakaba Suzuki, the sequel spin-off is ongoing, and Telecom Animation Film is overseeing its anime run. With a single cour under its belt, Four Knights of the Apocalypse has made its mark on television, and its grip will continue into the new year.

If you are hoping to check out this new Seven Deadly Sins series, well – you may be waiting a minute. The franchise streams exclusively through Netflix, and the streaming service has yet to announce this anime's dub debut. For now, you can watch the original Seven Deadly Sins anime on Netflix, and we can only hope Four Knights of the Apocalypse joins the catalog before long.

Want to know more about this sequel? No sweat! You can read up on the official synopsis for Suzuki's hit series below:

"Percival has always lived with his grandfather on God's Finger, a remote haven that sits high above the clouds. And though he loves the simple life, he secretly longs for adventure. But Percival's life is changed forever when an intruder-who shares a shocking connection with him-tears away everything he's ever known.

With nothing left to do but chase down the one who took everything from him, Percival sets out on his own. During his journey, the sheltered boy discovers that there are a lot of things he doesn't know about normal life. Luckily, he meets friends along the way who can help him get by-but how will they react when they find out about Percival's destiny... and how it's connected to the end of the world?"

What do you think about this latest look at Four Knights of the Apocalypse? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!