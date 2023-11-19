The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Announces Netflix Premiere

The Seven Deadly Sins is ready to make a comeback with a brand-new series. After all, it has been some time since The Seven Deadly Sins closed its main story. Now, it is time for the series to expand with a new entry. The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse will see the comeback through, and we've just learned when the series will go live stateside.

Following its launch in Japan, Netflix will debut The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse next year. January 31, 2024 marks the anime's big premiere. As you can see below, a new Netflix trailer was just released for the sequel, and The Seven Deadly Sins puts its new hero center stage.

For those not familiar with The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, the series began in January 2021 under creator Nakaba Suzuki. The series acts as a sequel to The Seven Deadly Sins as the new story takes place years after Meliodas marries Elizabeth and disbands his group.

As for this new series, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse tells the story of a boy named Percival as he discovers a prophecy was made concerning him. The boy is destined to become one of four knights fated to end the world. Targeted by Camelot, Percival must find the other knights of the prophecy to stop it from happening, and he does so with the help of a Liones knight named Lancelot.

If you want to brush up on The Seven Deadly Sins ahead of this sequel's launch, it is pretty easy to find! The hit series is streaming on Netflix exclusively. So for those wanting more information on The Seven Deadly Sins, you can read its official synopsis below:

"When they were accused of trying to overthrow the monarchy, the feared warriors the Seven Deadly Sins were sent into exile. Princess Elizabeth discovers the truth-the Sins were framed by the king's guard, the Holy Knights-too late to prevent them from assassinating her father and seizing the throne! Now the princess is on the run, seeking the Sins to help her reclaim the kingdom. But the first Sin she meets, Meliodas, is a little innkeeper with a talking pig. He doesn't even have a real sword! Have the legends of the Sins' strength been exaggerated...?"

