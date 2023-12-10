The Seven Deadly Sins Creator's Golf Series Is Getting an Anime

Before Nakaba Suzuki took over the world with The Seven Deadly Sins he had released a manga all about golf, and now anime fans will get to see what Rising Impact is all about as it will be getting a new anime adaptation with Netflix! Rising Impact was Nakaba Suzuki's first serialized work that hit the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 1998, and ran for six years and 17 volumes before it came to an end. But now it's gearing up to gain even more notoriety as it's going to have an anime debut of its own.

Suzuki's Rising Impact manga is getting a new anime 25 years after the manga first began, and Netflix is going all out for the golf series. Netflix has announced that Rising Impact will be running for two seasons, with the first season to premiere some time in June 2024 and the second to premiere in August 2024. Giving fans the first look at what this new anime adaptation will look like in motion, you can check out the trailer for Rising Impact in the video above and the poster for the new series below.

"Rising Impact" is Nakaba Suzuki's — author of "The Seven Deadly Sins" — first manga, which began its run in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1998. After 25 years, it's finally getting an anime adaptation! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/L3A2EH7dgO — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) December 8, 2023

What Is Rising Impact?

Rising Impact will be premiering Season 1 of the anime on Netflix in June next year, and Season 2 in August 2024. Hitoshi Nanba will be directing the anime for Lay-duce with Michihiro Tsuchiya writing the scripts, Kiyotaka Oshiyama as character designer, and Masaru Yokoyama composing the music. The cast for Rising Impact includes the likes of Misaki Kuno as Gawain Nanaumi, Yumiri Hanamori as Lancelot Norman, Yo Taichi as Kiria Nishino, Atsumi Tanezaki as Kurumi Nishino, Kaede Hondo as Yumiko Koizumi, Yuto Uemura as Liebel Ringvald, Yumi Uchiyama as Platalissa Bonaire, Eiji Takamoto as Wanglian Li, Shunsuke Takeuchi as Riser Hopkins, and Katsuyuki Konishi as Kai Todoin.

As for what to expect from the new anime, Netflix teases Rising Impact as such, "The golf manga Rising Impact — the first serialized manga by Nakaba Suzuki, author of the mega-hit series The Seven Deadly Sins — began its run in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1998 and gained enthusiastic support from fans. And now, 25 years later, it is finally being adapted into an anime! Over the course of two seasons, this series follows the growth of third-grader Gawain Nanaumi as he encounters the sport of golf and competes with his rivals."

Will you be checking out the new golf anime from The Seven Deadly Sins' creator? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!