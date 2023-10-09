The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Episode Count Revealed

The Seven Deadly Sins is back as part of the now airing Fall 2023 anime schedule with a new sequel anime series, and The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse has revealed how many episodes it will be sticking around for! The Seven Deadly Sins' original anime ran for five seasons and two feature films before being followed up with a two-part sequel anime project. But now the series is back with a full series from original creator Nakaba Suzuki, and fans overseas have gotten to see how the first episode of this new sequel anime works in action.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse has yet to be announced for an international release as of the time of this writing, so fans are currently waiting to see whether or not this new sequel will be released outside of Japan. But details have been revealed for what to expect from the anime as The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse has home media listings on its website that reveal it will be running for a consecutive 24 episodes across the Fall 2023 and Winter 2024 schedules.

(Photo: Telecom Animation Film)

What to Know for The Seven Deadly Sins Sequel Anime

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is now airing its new episodes in Japan, but has yet to confirm any international release plans as of the time of this writing. Maki Odaira directs the sequel anime for Telecom Animation Film and it features a central voice cast of Shou Komura as Percival, Akio Otsuka as Varghese, Kikunosuke Toya as Donny, Aino Shimada as Nasiens, Kanna Nakamura as Anghalad, Kouki Uchiyama as Shin, Toshiyuki Morikawa as Ironside, Rikiya Koyama as Pellegarde, and Sachi Kokuryu as Arthur Pendragon.

As for what to expect from the new anime, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is teased as such, "Dive into an endless world, into a great destiny...Sequel to The Seven Deadly Sins! A story 16 years after the 'Holy War'! Percival is a kind-hearted boy who lives with his grandfather in a remote area called 'God's Finger.' However, the world did not allow such peace. An encounter with a mysterious knight changes their fate and reveals a shocking secret. The boy sets out on an endless journey. You can enjoy it even if you know The Seven Deadly Sins or not! The world's long-awaited exciting adventure fantasy!"

