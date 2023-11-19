Dragon Ball Daima Staff Reportedly Surfaces

Oh, it's happening. It was not long ago the anime fandom learned Son Goku has a new anime in the works. Toei Animation is working on Dragon Ball Daima these days, and of course, fans want to know all about the project. Now, a new report suggests the show's staff has stacked, and we're breaking down the alleged details.

The update comes from social media as pages like SupaChronicles teased the staff behind Dragon Ball Daima. It was there fans learned who will be directing the series, and there are two creators up to bat.

According to the report, Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki are slated to direct Dragon Ball Daima. The pair will be joined by Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru who will do character designs. And when it comes to the anime's scripts, writer Yuuko Kakihara has been brought on board. As for the show's animation team, well – this latest report is staying mum on the topic.

If you are not familiar with the names listed in this latest staff teaser, don't sweat it. Fans will known Yoshitaka's work as the animator worked on dozens of Dragon Ball Super episodes. As for Komaki, the artist is known well for their legacy on One Piece. She has directed a slew of episodes for the Toei Animation hit, and Komaki most recently worked on One Piece Film Red as an assistant director.

From top to bottom, this new report is filled with A-list talent, so Dragon Ball Daima appears to be in good hands. Now, fans will just have to wait to see it for themselves. Toei Animation confirmed the new Dragon Ball anime will launch in 2024, and it will follow a de-aged Goku as he travels to undo a wild wish that turns his world upside down.

What do you think about this latest Dragon Ball update...? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!